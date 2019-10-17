POWELL — In celebration of the 150th anniversary of women’s suffrage, the Northwest College Women in the West course, taught by Amy McKinney, will host its second event in their “Women in the West” speaker series in the Yellowstone Building Conference Center at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 24.
This presentation will focus on Wyoming women in agriculture. Two local Wyoming women will present on their experiences in agriculture. Beryl Churchill, author of “Dams, Ditches and Water: A History of the Shoshone Reclamation Project,” will focus on women’s involvement in agriculture during the homesteading days. Shelly Neff, a fifth generation woman rancher in Wyoming, will talk about her grandmother’s and mother’s experiences on ranches.
Both women are actively working in agriculture today — Churchill with Churchill Farms and Neff with Heart Mountain Valley Ranch — and will talk about the multiple roles of women in agriculture today.
According to a press release from NWC, the next presentation in the series will be on Wyoming women in the military, on a November date to be announced. The culminating event will take place on Dec. 10.
The events are free and open to the public.