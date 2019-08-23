SANTA TERESA, N.M. — Work crews in Arizona and New Mexico forged ahead Friday with construction of taller border fencing funded through a national emergency declaration by President Donald Trump.

The work on his hallmark campaign promise involves mostly replacement fencing along a 46-mile stretch of desert west of Santa Teresa, New Mexico, and on 2 miles of Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument in Arizona.

At the New Mexico site, about 20 workers placed rebar frames for concrete footers along the path of the wall. A 50-foot crane towered over the site, standing out on the treeless brushland and cracked washes that stretch for miles in every direction.

In Arizona, crews were installing 30-foot steel fencing to replace older barriers next to a border crossing known as Lukeville Port of Entry.

Both projects are being funded with money initially allocated to the Defense Department that was redirected by Trump's executive order.

