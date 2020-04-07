Writer Chris LaTray on reading poetry daily

Writer Chris LaTray, a 2018 Montana Book Award winner, is reading poetry daily while he finishes up his next book, "Becoming Little Shell." He shares some of his other daily go-tos during this time.

What book are you currently reading? Is there a book you are looking forward to pulling off your shelf? What about one you’re eager to order?

I'll mention a book that's only been out a couple weeks that I read a month or two ago. It's called "At the Center of All Beauty: Solitude and the Creative Life" by Fenton Johnson. It's beautiful.

What have you been listening to lately? What’s your go-to music and why?

I don't listen to music much anymore, but as a fan of both Drive-By Truckers and Pearl Jam I'm obligated to spend some time with their new records. I'm enjoying them both. As for go-to, there is a modern classical composer named John Luther Adams who I've really come to love, particularly his pieces "Become Desert" and "Become Ocean." They are moody and atmospheric and I love that.

What shows or movies are you watching right now? Do you have a guilty pleasure that you’d admit to streaming online?