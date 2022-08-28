WWAMI students honor Billings doctors

Three physicians have been selected for Teacher of the Year awards by Washington, Wyoming, Alaska, Montana, Idaho (WWAMI) medical students who trained in Billings over the past year.

Amy Solomon, MD, was selected as Third Year Family Medicine Preceptor. Solomon is a family physician and addiction medicine specialist at RiverStone Health Clinics and serves on the faculty of the Montana Family Medicine Residency. The residency is sponsored jointly by Billings Clinic, St. Vincent Healthcare and RiverStone Health.

Ali Kerro, MD, who was with St. Vincent Healthcare Neuroscience Center and recently moved to Texas, was chosen as Fourth Year Neurology Preceptor.

The Eastern Montana Area Health Education Center, presented a special thank you to Garth Brand, MD, director of the Montana Family Medicine Residency and a family physician at RiverStone Health Clinic. Brand was cited for his commitment to Eastern Montana AHEC and WWAMI students.

Third- and fourth-year WWAMI medical students from the University of Washington selected these award winners. About 110 WWAMI medical students are doing six- and four-week rotations in the Billings area between March 2022 and March 2023. WWAMI Track Office is located at RiverStone Health.