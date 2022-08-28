 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

WWAMI students honor Billings doctors

  • 0

Three physicians have been selected for Teacher of the Year awards by Washington, Wyoming, Alaska, Montana, Idaho (WWAMI) medical students who trained in Billings over the past year.

Amy Solomon, MD, was selected as Third Year Family Medicine Preceptor. Solomon is a family physician and addiction medicine specialist at RiverStone Health Clinics and serves on the faculty of the Montana Family Medicine Residency. The residency is sponsored jointly by Billings Clinic, St. Vincent Healthcare and RiverStone Health.

Amy Solomon MD

SOLOMON

Ali Kerro, MD, who was with St. Vincent Healthcare Neuroscience Center and recently moved to Texas, was chosen as Fourth Year Neurology Preceptor.

Ali Kerro

KERRO

The Eastern Montana Area Health Education Center, presented a special thank you to Garth Brand, MD, director of the Montana Family Medicine Residency and a family physician at RiverStone Health Clinic. Brand was cited for his commitment to Eastern Montana AHEC and WWAMI students.

People are also reading…

Garth Brand

BRAND

Third- and fourth-year WWAMI medical students from the University of Washington selected these award winners. About 110 WWAMI medical students are doing six- and four-week rotations in the Billings area between March 2022 and March 2023. WWAMI Track Office is located at RiverStone Health.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News