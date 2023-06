WWII Marine Fighter Pilot Lt. Gordon Thompson is laid to rest in his hometown of Moccasin, Mont. during his graveside service at the Moccasin Cemetery on Wednesday, June 7. Thompson went missing during a mission in Guadalcanal in the Pacific in 1942. Thompson's remains were recovered from airplane wreckage in Guadalcanal on Aug. 3, 2022 and returned to Moccasin on June 2, 2023. Thompson was one of more than 81,000 service members who were unaccounted for after World War II.