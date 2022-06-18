SALINA, Kan. —

The Outlaws fell behind 13-0 during the first half.

Salina's Kilgo fired a couple of long touchdown passes to put the Liberty on top.

He teamed up with a wide open Demarius Washington on a 32-yard TD pass late in the first quarter. Jimmy Allen's PAT kick made it 7-0.

Kilgo hooked up with another open receiver, Ed Smith, on a 36-yard scoring play with 8:36 to play before halftime. The PAT kick was clocked to make it 13-0.

Billings had its opportunities to score in the opening half.

The Outlaws had a 22-yard field goal attempt blocked, and missed on a 33-yarder.

In the final moments of the half, Billings quarterback Jamario Benson was stopped short of the goal line as time expired.

Sean Stewart of the Outlaws had a pass interception in the end zone in the first half.

