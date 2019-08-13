DURHAM, N.C. — A 3-year-old North Carolina girl and her mother have come up with a sweet way to help struggling mothers provide for their children.
Ava Lewis opened a lemonade stand in front of her mother's hair salon, with the proceeds going toward helping women facing challenges that include raising children.
"I wanted her to do bracelets, but she said she would rather do lemonade," said Maggie Lewis, Ava's mother.
WTVD reports that on Monday, the mother and daughter dropped off several boxes of baby wipes and a box of diapers to the local Good Samaritan Inn, operated by the Durham Rescue Mission.