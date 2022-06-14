Yellowstone County closes roads, Billings prepares water treatment plant as river crests

A cresting Yellowstone River has spurred Yellowstone County officials to close several roads from the Blue Creek area to Shepherd as water begins to spread beyond the riverbank.

County officials are also getting the word out that sandbags are available at Huntley and Worden fire stations, as well as the Shepherd, Blue Creek and Laurel fire stations.

"They've got 'em on hand," said Tim Miller, the county's road and bridge director.

So far the county has closed Cerise Road in Lockwood, Byam Road outside Laurel and Rudio Road where it turns into Duck Creek Road southwest of Billings.

As the Yellowstone River flows through Billings, it is expected to hit the top of its flood stage around 6 p.m. Tuesday, cresting at 14.8 feet, according to the National Weather Service.

The NWS forecast for the rising Yellowstone has slowly increased over the last 24 hours. On Monday afternoon, the river was expected to top out at 14.2 feet. That was adjusted Monday night to 14.7 feet and then adjusted again Tuesday morning to 14.8 feet.

City officials are monitoring the reports closely; if the river hits 15 feet, water will begin encroaching on Billings' water and wastewater treatment plants, potentially impacting the city's ability to deliver and process water.

"That means we may have to pump water we normally wouldn't," said Debi Meling, Public Works director for the city. "We may have water getting into electronics causing outages."

Public Works crews have spent the last two days preparing for high water levels and working at the water and wastewater treatment plants to ensure equipment and machinery will continue to function even if the river tops 15 feet.

"We are protecting everything we can. So even at 15 (feet) our plan is to still be able to provide water and sewer service," Meling said. "But it’s going to take work."

The last time the Yellowstone was in flood stage was 2018 and the water level reached 13.4 feet. That did some damage to city hardware along the river, she said.

Since then the city has updated the placement of some of its outfalls and installed a new flood control gate near one of the city's storm drains at Washington Street to help stop back flows coming in from the river when it's in flood stage.

The new gate has been working great, but the high water levels meant that by Monday night the river had crested the gate. That water spills into the drainage ditch that runs along Washington Street.

It's been a turbulent 12 months for the city's water and wastewater departments, which rely solely on the Yellowstone to provide water to Billings.

Record heat last June dropped river levels to historic lows and forced the city to put in place water restrictions in August through most of September. It was the first time the city had made such a move in four decades.

