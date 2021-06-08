Yellowstone County man pleads not guilty to sexual abuse of a child

A Yellowstone County man has pleaded not guilty Tuesday to felony sexual abuse of a child, witness tampering and destroying evidence in Yellowstone County District Court.

Prosecutors charged Rodney Lawrence Richard, 57, with one count felony sexual abuse of a child, one count of tampering with a witness and two counts of tampering with or fabricating evidence.

Richard showed an explicit video of himself to a girl who was younger than 16 years of age at the time, investigators said. Richard was allegedly attempting to elicit sex from the girl by showing her the video.

Richard then attempted to coerce a witness other than the alleged victim into not testifying in future court proceedings, prosecutors allege. He also allegedly tried to wipe files from his computer and cell phone.

Richard is being held on $100,000 bond after Judge Jessica Fehr maintained a warrant set by Judge Ashley Harada. If released on bond he will be subject to GPS monitoring and barred from contacting the victim or witnesses. A trial date will be set before Harada at a later time.

If convicted of the sexual abuse charge, Richard faces at least four years in prison, but up to 100 years. He faces up to 10 years each for the witness and evidence tampering charges.

