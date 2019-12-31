The Yellowstone River is a major part of life in the Billings area, so it's no wonder that when something affects the river, it becomes big news.
In July 2011, an Exxon Mobil oil pipeline ruptured beneath the Yellowstone River just east of the Laurel Bridge, sending 63,000 gallons of crude oil — initially estimated at 42,000 gallons — down the river. It took days for investigators to reach the broken section of pipe.
The spill affected areas more than a hundred miles downriver, and damaged popular recreation areas along the river. Fish in the river were found to have oil in their internal organs, but were said to be safe to eat. Cleanup continued for months.
The segment of broken pipe was finally extracted in November 2011. The last of the pipeline, known as the Silvertip pipeline, was removed the following month.
Exxon Mobil estimated cleanup and repair costs to be about $135 million, an estimate that was largely accurate. The company agreed to pay the state of Montana $1.6 million. A 2016 settlement to cover damages from the pipeline break gave $9.5 million to the state and $2.5 million to the federal government. $2.3 million of the state's share was later earmarked for trails and recreational improvements along the Yellowstone.
The spill was blamed on flooding and riverbed erosion, an issue that federal regulators suspected as the cause of multiple similar spills across the country.
Years after the 2011 spill, as lawsuits continued to play out and Exxon Mobil contested a million dollar fine from the federal government, a second pipeline near Glendive spilled more than 30,000 gallons of crude oil into the Yellowstone in January 2015.
The Bridger Pipeline LLC pipeline was pulled from the river in April 2015. The company was fined $1 million by the Montana Department of Environmental Quality for the spill.
Oil spills weren't the only problems on the Yellowstone in the 2010s. In 2014, invasive American bullfrogs were found to be spreading along the river from Laurel to Custer.
In 2016, a previously unidentified parasite was discovered as the cause of fish deaths along the waterway. The discovery led to closures of access sites along the river. The parasite was believed to have been responsible for as many as 4,000 fish deaths in 2016, and was found again the following summer.
Flooding along the Yellowstone remained a threat at various locations along the river throughout the decade.