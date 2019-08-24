SANAA, Yemen — Forces loyal to Yemen's internationally recognized government on Saturday took control of a headquarters and at least three military camps from a separatist militia backed by the United Arab Emirates in and outside a key southern city, military officials and the government said.
The development came a day after government forces of Saudi-backed President Abed Rabbo Mansour Hadi took full control of the city of Ataq, the capital of oil-rich Shabwa province, following clashes with a UAE-trained militia known as the Elite Force.
The Elite Force is part of the secessionist Southern Transitional Council, which launched an offensive earlier this month to take strategic southern areas from government forces, including the city of Aden and nearby Abyan province.
The fighting between the two sides — a subplot within a broader narrative in which they are ostensibly allies in a Saudi-led coalition fighting Yemen's Iran-backed Houthi rebels in the north — has added another layer to the complex civil war in the Arab world's most impoverished country.