Today's Birthday (07/15/23)— Community connection is your magic this year. Explore with thoughtful preparation and organization. Autumn breezes carry delicious aromas from gatherings at home, before a winter phase of social change. Make domestic repairs and renovations next spring for a professional blossoming. Teamwork lands prize after prize.

To get the advantage, check the day's rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19)— Today is an 8 — Disciplined efforts at home today can produce exceptional results. Energize projects into fruition. Cook, sew or decorate. Change a room with new textiles or colors.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)— Today is a 9 — Align words and actions for something you've been dreaming about. Steady discipline plus good luck equals sensational results. Write, record or illustrate your story.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)— Today is a 9 — Grab a lucrative break. Energize disciplined efforts to realize a profitable and dreamy situation. Your work is gaining respect. Pour on the steam.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)— Today is a 9 — Take action to advance a personal dream. Small steps add up over time. Take advantage of a lucky situation. Dress for success. Use your charms.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)— Today is a 7 — Prioritize peaceful moments for rest and reflection. Put things away and organize plans for upcoming adventures. Imagine dreamy possibilities. Take advantage of great conditions.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)— Today is an 8 — Friends inspire and motivate action. Participate for a good cause. Teamwork can realize the seemingly impossible. Reinforce basic elements. Pull together for shared strength.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)— Today is an 8 — Dive into an exciting professional project. Luck and talent blend for great results. Strengthen basic structures and foundations. Imagine dreamy possibilities and initiate plans.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)— Today is an 8 — Expand your own boundaries. Explore new terrain, cultures and ideas. Study a fascinating subject. Dreamy results follow simple repeated steps. Catch a lucky wave.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)— Today is a 9 — Take quick, but not impetuous, action to take advantage of lucrative conditions. Keep a steady pace to maximize efficiency. You're on a roll.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)— Today is a 9 — Grab a lucky opportunity. A shared dream energizes you and your partner into action. Brainstorm and encourage each other. Collaborate for a long-term vision.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)— Today is an 8 — Practice to raise the level of your game. Exercise energizes you. Work with doctors, coaches or mentors to grow stronger. Physical action gets satisfying results.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)— Today is a 9 — Put together a dreamy romance. Discuss dreams and possibilities. Share your heart with someone who makes it beat faster. Express your love, passion and creativity.

