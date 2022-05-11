Your new superpower could be identifying birds by sound

My friends are really good at identifying birds they can’t even see. They do it by listening to the bird’s song.

I can recognize the sounds of a few birds like ospreys, meadowlarks and sandhill cranes, but not many. Now there’s help for people like me.

In 2014 the Cornell Lab of Ornithology created an app, called Merlin Bird ID, that you can download onto your cell phone. When you want to identify a bird, the app asks you several questions like: where are you and what time of the year is it?

It also allows you to take a photo of a bird and the app will identify it, which is pretty amazing if you have ever tried to sort through a field guide to figure out which bird you are looking at. Many birds are fairly similar.

Now the app also has the ability to listen to the sound of the bird’s call and tell you what it thinks you are hearing.

“Merlin can help you identify the songs and calls of 450-plus species in the United States and Canada (with more species and regions coming soon),” Cornell announced. “With a couple of taps you’ll unlock a whole new world of bird songs. Merlin’s newest feature is sure to improve your birding skills and give you a new superpower — identifying birds by ear.”

I now know that my friends have a superpower.

Merlin gets its information from 800 million sightings submitted to eBird from birders around the world. eBird is a huge citizens science project that has helped with conservation decisions and scientific and student papers.

So the next time you hear a mourning dove and your friend insists it’s a hoot owl, pull out your phone and download Merlin Bird ID. You can have contests with your friends and family trying to guess which bird is making the sound you are hearing. With practice you may also develop a new superpower.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0