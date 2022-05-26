Billings' library summer reading explores "Oceans of Possibilities"

The Billings Public Library announced its annual summer reading program for children, teens, and adults this week. This year’s theme is Oceans of Possibilities, consisting of both in-person and online events exploring nautical topics.

Pre-readers and Readers of all ages are encouraged to sign up at https://billingslibrary.readsquared.com/ or by downloading the ReadSquared app from their app store. All programs begin registration and logging on June 6th.

Participants can log reading and participate in exciting online missions to earn program points. Adults and teens who write book reviews or complete a program-long BINGO card are eligible for additional prize drawings. Attending the summer reading programs will unlock secret codes that will boost the points participants can earn every week. Earned points may be used to buy raffle tickets for grand prizes.

Scheduled children’s programs include a weekly adventure program for zero to six year olds along with a weekly STEM-based program for older children all presented by local community partners. New York based artist Michael Albert will visit Billings for his only Montana stop on his national tour to lead a pop-art workshop.

Teen programs will include lots of hands-on activities, an outdoor book discussion at Pioneer Park, the return of Coding Club, and many other fun missions that will earn participants points.

Planned adult programs include a Saturday movie matinee series, a book discussion of Lisa See’s Island of Sea Women, a geology program titled Underwater Montana, and a talk by Marcus Rediker, renowned historian and author of Outlaws of the Atlantic and The Slave Ship.

For more information on programs and prizes in all age groups, please visit https://billingslibrary.org

