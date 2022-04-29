Curtis Schomer HOUSE DISTRICT 55 Republican

Curtis Schomer - R

Age: 38

Occupation: Miner

Family: Wife, Haley, and three sons, Jaden (14), Duke (two), and Decker (three months.)

Education: Hardin High School

Past employment: Sibanye-Stillwater Mining Co., for the past 15 years.

Past political experience: None

Online campaign info: facebook.com/Schomerhd55

Address: P.O. Box 1172, Laurel, 59044

Phone: 406-672-9846

1. An open communication channel is what’s lacking with many of our elected officials. I will always be easily accessible via my info above and encourage direct communication with my constituents who entrust me with their questions, comments, concerns, and criticisms. I will continually update my Facebook page throughout my tenure in office if elected and encourage feedback. I will also educate my constituents on current legislative matters so they can make more informed decisions. Openly communicating with the residents of Yellowstone County and voting on their behalf will be an honor not taken lightly.

2. Public safety: I will “back the blue” and support policies that make our community a safe place to live.

Career and technical education: I will focus on enhancing student opportunities in the CTE area, including internships outside school walls. For MT to have a bright future, we must invest in the workingman student.

Affordable housing and utilities: The average employed person can no longer afford to be a homeowner in Yellowstone County. I intend to make sure local working families can afford a home. This is key to the “American Dream”.

3. Research I have done suggests the answer is twofold. First, create a thoughtful circuit breaker that protects homeowners from paying high property taxes, especially for elderly fixed-income and low-income households. This needs to be done in a manner that does not reward the out-of-state wealthy that results in an explosion in market valuation. Next, since property taxes go to local governments and support schools, cities, and counties, I support legislation that keeps local government expenses down. This includes limiting locally voted mills that drive taxes up. Ensuring homeowners are not taxed out of their homes is critical to me.

4. Montana schools and its students must have access to safe water. This is simply non-negotiable. I support district control as the best governance because locally elected citizens are who have their thumbs on the pulse of their community. However, this is a statewide issue, so the state must partner with its school districts in solving the issue. Per a January 2022 rule change, Federal ARPA funds can be used. Funds from State & Tribal Assistance Grants and the Water Infrastructure Improvement for the Nation Act are also allowable for use. I support dollars being spent on issues such as lead, not on new “woke” programs.

5. Due in large part to the failure of the State Mental Hospital, the agency I am hearing the most about is the Department of Health and Human Services. For me to suggest I can “fix” it, however, is asinine; it’s not that simple. What I would do is become as informed on the details of the problem as possible and then weigh in as my conscience and constituents direct. I also have concerns Fish, Wildlife and Parks is not aligned with ensuring local outdoorsmen have access to public lands while simultaneously improving access to wealthy out-of-state hunters/sportsmen. I will fight to keep Big Sky Country open and available for Montanans.

