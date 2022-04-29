Greg Kmetz HOUSE DISTRICT 38 Republican

Greg Kmetz - R

Age: 65

Occupation: Retired business owner of welding and machine shop, and a retired welding instructor (MCC)

Family: Married to Alice, three adult children, and four grandkids with a fifth on the way.

Education: Bachelor's degree in industrial education from the University of Wyoming

Past employment: Self-employed business owner for 41 years

Past political experience: None

Endorsements: Montanans for Limited Government

Online campaign info: www.kmetzforhouse.com

Address: 70 Sprandel Lane

Phone: 406-853-1636

1. It is way important to communicate to your constituents, if elected I would submit articles to the Miles City Star and post on my Facebook page as well as publish my cell number, folks could call or text.

2. Devastating meth addiction is now commonplace in every community. Anyone in law enforcement starting with Austin Knudson our state attorney general, to every person in law enforcement says the main problem stems from our open southern border. Fix the unfunded liabilities, mainly this is the retirement packages that have been promised to our teachers and state employees back when investments in the market had a higher return. I would be a strong proponent of building a new power plant in Colstrip. If the state could oversee the construction and operation of this venture, this could possibility cure our unfunded liability problem.

3. Tax reappraisals are forcing taxes higher, as property values increase this makes the mills worth more money so counties have more tax money. Most county officials are not complaining, a pay raise without even asking. Perhaps this is a local problem, wouldn’t it refreshing to see local officials not accept the “pay raise” and deal with this issue locally? Probably wishful thinking.

4. Really, I have personally worked in many school’s boiler rooms and mechanical rooms as well as many other commercial and public buildings (pipe welder by trade) and I’m not sure I believe this. I would want test results before the water entered the school because there is no such thing as lead pipe, at least I’ve never seen any. I doubt a few joints of copper soldered before lead-free solder hit the market 20-plus years ago could cause any measurable jump in the lead count, just doesn’t make sense to me.

5. I watch the Montana Supreme Court side with the Democrats on almost every issue, I would like to see Supreme Court candidates declare their party affiliation, now days the D or the R tells a lot about who we really are. The more we know about any person running for office helps us make better decisions. If this idea became a house bill it would for sure end up in litigation and another House bill would never see the light of day, that’s just how it works with activist judges.

