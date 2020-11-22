Light Your Holiday Cheer

The downside? There are limitations in power. Solar string lights may never be as bright and may not stay on as long after dark as you would like. Their ability to work is based on the panel receiving several hours of exposure to direct sunlight and given the time of year and shorter days, sometimes that exposure is lacking.

Solar strings are also more fragile than their traditional counterparts. Solar strings have thin wiring that demands more careful handling.

Strategic Outlets

If you choose traditional electric string lights, the kind that are packed away in most of our garages and attics, consider adding strategically placed outlets.

Flush mounted or an inset outlet in the top of a fireplace mantle will disappear and can be used for the holidays and then afterwards for a lamp or a clock.

Wish the tree could be the centerpiece of the room, or wish you could center it in front of the window without having to use an extension cord? A thoughtfully placed floor outlet can help.