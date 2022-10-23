Reader's Choice: People winner and finalists

Winners and finalists in the People categories in The Billings Gazette's 2022 Readers' Choice.

ACCOUNTANT

Colleen Black – Colleen Black & Company

19 years in business

1925 Central Ave.

(406) 248-1040

There is something about sharing your most private financial information with a tax preparer that makes you close. It’s just how it is, and Colleen Black loves it when that happens.

“We feel like a counselor to clients. I've had big, burly men come into my office and share personal information about their personal relationship and begin crying,” she said. “It really is quite a compliment to think that we are trustworthy enough to share so deeply.”

What makes you stand out from the competition?

As an accountant I think that I stand out because of the type of service that I can continue to offer my clients. I find the time to sit down with each of my clients every year by pre-scheduling my tax appointments for them. This gives us a chance to talk, at least once a year, about tax information or employee benefits, business transition planning or any other pressing issue. I find that I serve as a quasi-controller for many of my clients' companies. I like to develop a personal relationship with each of my clients. Going above and beyond sounds a bit cliché when it comes to answering this because all service individuals think that they provide this.

What brings customers back to your business?

Accountant: I have been blessed to have the best clients around. People come back because they know that I care about them and their business. I love to plan and then watch it develop to fruition - and save lots of money in tax! My number one rule for all clients is to pay yourself first. If I can help a client set up the right kind of entity to operate in, then establish to support employees, then implement a retirement and employee benefits plan and finally help to successfully transition the business to someone else - I have done my job right! I find it enjoyable and rewarding. I only operate as a team member and my clients know that. I am fully on board!

It's a funny phenomenon sometimes, once you learn about a client's personal financial information you develop a much deeper relationship with that person and should know about EVERYTHING in their life. we feel like a counselor to clients.

What's something your customers may not know about your business?

Something that my customers may not know about my business is that I have started to transition out of my business. I'm (Colleen) not going anywhere! I just decided to take my own advice. It is important for any successful business transition to have plenty of "lead time", 10 years is perfect. Given that, I have sold some of my stock in my company to three of my most trusted employees. I am still an owner but will now get help running the business and can look forward to a long and prosperous future for the business. A good thing for customers to know is that we are not changing a thing. We will continue to operate as we have for the past several years.

What makes your business a good place to work?

Colleen Black & Co is a great place to work! It's not only because of the benefit package but because you are seen as a person. Every person matters here. We DO have a generous full benefit package, which Colleen prides herself on. Family is first and time off is encouraged for all employees. Having balance in your life is as important to Colleen as it should be to each employee. It has been said that some employees have been able to use Colleen's personal Florida Condo as a benefit.

What do you enjoy most about having your business in this community?

I was fortunate enough to have grown up in Billings. I had an idyllic childhood, went to school, met my husband and landed here. I always thought that I would leave but am so fortunate to still call Billings my home. Billings has become a little "big" town. We can trust our neighbors and love our co-workers and it's okay. We have all of the benefits of a big city in Billings with the arts, clubs and social activities that already go on. If we want more it's easy to hop on a plane and go experience those things in larger communities. Then it's nice to come home to Billings.

What can customers expect when they walk through your doors?

Customers will be greeted with a friendly hello when they walk through my office doors. We have a talented and experienced team of professionals that are available to help them, but above all else, they are nice. Everyone who works here is nice! Weird, huh? We have NO DRAMA in the office - everyone likes and respects each other. There's a good vibe.

A client might be surprised when they walk through the doors. The inside of the building looks NOTHING like the outside. There's a kid room - it's a cool place - all painted neat and was done with intention. The rest of the office is a very comfortable "living room"-type setting. We have a nice warm fire burning during tax season. If you make it in on the "right" day you'll even get a fresh-baked chocolate chip cookie!

What does it mean to be voted Best of the Best?

Oh my goodness - to be voted Best of the Best in my community, by my community residents is such a HUGE compliment. I don't take it lightly. It makes me want to work harder... for my clients, my staff AND the community. This sets the bar high and makes me want to go out and get it again next year! I want to live up to the expectations of the community - I can hardly believe it. Thank you Thank you Thank you - emoji emoji emoji!

What are you most proud of?

I am most proud of the fact that I could have started a company that has endured and provided for so many families by providing jobs with the very best benefits around. Secondly, I am proud of the work that my non-profit, DreamPackers, has done for the community of Billings.

What's your secret to good customer service?

I don't think that I have a secret to good customer service. There really is no secret to good customer service in my opinion. It just IS what it IS. Good service IS good service. Period. I don't claim that I am always good at it but I strive to always do better.

What are some of the things you do to give back to the community (charity work, donations, etc.)?

I have a non-profit, DreamPackers, Inc. It was established in 2004 and began with 9 kids who lived at the Women and Family Shelter downtown. We provide personalized back packs to underserved kids who need them. This year we filled more than 150 - happily.

How do you build trust with clients (or patients, customers)?

Building trust with clients in our industry comes fast because of the type of work we do. Having confidence and training in the current tax law isn't something that you can fake. Offering to do more or know more is an easy way to build trust in clients. I always tell my team that anyone can prepare a tax return from the information provided .. to do it right, however is optimal. Knowing what is missing is key.

What makes your business popular?

I don't know what makes my business popular. I think that by having a big sign on a busy street helps. Doing good work is our best advertising, though. I didn't even have a sign for the first year that I was in business.... it was still busy.

Fun fact about your business?

We enjoy "Football Fridays" at the office. Colleen hired a psychic, intuitive counselor, medium, to come into the office for a group reading.

FINALISTS

Lisa Woods - Woods Accounting, 1030 S 24th St. W.

Mandy Kleinhans - MicroBooks, LLC, 405 E Main St.

ATTORNEY

Colin Gerstner – Gerstner Adam Law

6 years in business

2828 1st Ave. S.

(406) 969-3100

The stereotypical atmosphere of a law office presented on TV or in the movies is intimidating – plush but austere furniture, a lot of wood paneling, a giant desk from which the attorney delivers an opaque message to you in a language known as “legalese.” You won’t find that in Colin Gerstner’s law office. As he explains: “We don’t talk down to people or make them feel uncomfortable.” Attorney Gerstner knows that clients are often in a vulnerable place when they come in. “We aim to comfort people while having candid discussions about their legal situation,” he adds.

What makes you stand out from the competition?

We give each of our client’s personal attention on their cases. We get to know each of them on a deeper level than what many people expect from their attorneys. When clients come to see us, they typically are going through a very tough time in their lives. They likely suffered an injury, and the emotional and financial burden can be overwhelming. Since we are a smaller firm, we can look at each client, develop individualized goals, and then work hard for our clients’ best interests.

What do you enjoy most about having your business in this community?

Both Colin and Paul grew up here in Billings We love working in our hometown. We both coach youth sports and are active in our community. Both of us are constantly running into people that we may not personally know yet, but they know our family members or other close friends. While Billings is growing, it still feels like a small town in many regards. There’s no other place where we’d want to practice law.

What can customers expect when they walk through your doors?

Compassion and a relaxed atmosphere. Jordan is frequently the first person that clients speak to when they call. She puts people at ease with her kindness and empathy.

What are some of the things you do to give back to the community?

We are committed to giving back to the community by both donating financially and volunteering our time. We often joke that we are regulars in the Billings charity golf circuit. We certainly did not get to where we are today without the support of those in the community. Gerstner Adam Law is dedicated to paying it forward and helping make Billings an even better place to live.

Fun fact about your business?

Forming Gerstner Adam Law is not the first time that Colin and Paul have teamed up. In 1996 and 1997, they were teammates in the Boulder Arrowhead Little League. Paul played third base, and Colin played first base. They cannot recall if they ever turned any 5-3 double plays.

FINALISTS

A.J. Miller - Odegaard Kovacich Snipes PC, 550 N 31st St. STE 200

Michele Braukmann - Meridian Law, 100 N 27th St. #320

BARBER

Duke's Barbershop

1.5 years in business

926 Main St., Suite 21

(406) 702-1181

FINALISTS

Austin - Austin's Barber Shop, 2225 Main St. UNIT 5

Samantha Rivera - Rebels & Razors, 118 N Broadway

BARTENDER – FEMALE

Kacey Wingate – Canyon Creek Brewing

9 years in business

3060 Gabel Road

(406) 656-2528

Want to have your spirits lifted while someone is pouring your spirits? Or your beer?

There’s a reason Kacey Wingate continues to be voted best bartender. She’s really, really good at what she does. And, if it seems like she’s friend, she’s not faking it. She really does like her customers.

What makes your business a good place to work?

First off…We have beer!! Ron, Doug and Theresa, the owners of the brewery, are great to work for! It’s fun, fast paced, and social!

What can customers expect when they walk through your doors?

Our beer drinkers are greeted with a relaxing atmosphere and a warm welcome from all of us. We want you to love your time at our brewery.

What does it mean to be voted Best of the Best?

It’s a great feeling! I do my best to make sure our beer drinkers are having a great time while at our brewery. I strive to keep my team of awesome beer slingers happy, and the owners happy with the job that I do. I’m humbled and very thankful!

What are you most proud of?

I am proud of being a part of what I feel is one of the best breweries around since day one. I am proud and very lucky to have hired and maintained an outstanding brewery crew. My team is awesome and I’m grateful for them.

What's your secret to good customer service?

The brewery is an extension of my home and everyone who walks in the door is a part of the brewery family. Being kind and hospitable is part of my personality.

What are some of the things you do to give back to the community (charity work, donations, etc.)?

We give back to our community by hosting fundraisers, auctions, and we are always willing to donate to community causes.

What makes your business popular?

I strongly believe we have some of the best servers in Billings along with consistently great tasting beer. We truly appreciate and consider our beer drinkers family.

Fun fact about your business?

I am the last original hire still working at the brewery. I have been a part of the brewery since day one.

FINALISTS

Ashley Heyd - Craft B&B, 2658 Grand Ave.

Jennifer Benavidez - Jake's Bar and Grill, 2425 Gabel Rd.

BARTENDER – MALE

Mac Bofto – the Den

3 years in business

1411 Chy Way

(406) 252-8717

FINALISTS

Brandon Johnson - Jake's Downtown, 2701 1st Ave. N

Tyson Adams - Diamond X Beer Co., 5417 Hawk Creek Ave.

CHEF

Jason Marble – The Marble Table

2 years in business

2525 Montana Ave.

(406) 281-8891

Don’t be surprised if while dining at the Marble Table you get a tableside visit from the chef himself, Jason Marble.

When he asks you how your meals are, he isn’t just being friendly, although he is doing that too. He really does want to know if you are enjoying the food. He wants to make sure your meal is perfect.

What brings customers back to your business?

Love. Friendship. Kindness. Love in how we speak to our guests at our table to the amazing food prepared with love. Consistency is something we strive for everyday. Not only in the food but the atmosphere. Warm welcome with warm decor, just like home.

What's something your customers may not know about your business?

Why we named it The Marble Table. We wanted our customers to feel like they are our family; sitting down at our, table in our home.

What makes your business a good place to work?

Respect. Appreciation. Kindness. Grace. Teamwork. Honesty. Our employees don't work for us, they work with us. We cannot do it without every single one of them from Dishwashers and Hosts to our Servers and Kitchen staff. We are all here to serve our customers.

What do you enjoy most about having your business in this community?

Billings is home for us. We have lived other places but grew up here. Our friends and "family "make us feel welcomed. Opening our restaurant in November of 2020 was such a risk. We feel so loved by our wonderful city and it is like you have all been on this journey with us and we are so grateful. We absolutely love being down on Montana Avenue. Billings is called the Magic City. The reason they called it that was once the railroad came Montana Avenue was the heart of Billings. Opening shops right where we are now. Letting the "magic" of Billings bless the business owners of past and present. We had a dream of over 20 years to open our own place.

What does it mean to be voted Best of the Best?

It is such an honor. Thank you for recognizing all the hard work our "family" puts in to serving you each and everyday.

What's your secret to good customer service?

The Golden Rule. Treat others the way you want to be treated. Simple.

What are some of the things you do to give back to the community (charity work, donations, etc.)?

We want to help our community when we are able. That is definitely our heart. If that means helping benefits with their silent auctions by donating a dinner for two, raising money for Montana Hope Project, sponsoring Little League teams, sponsoring varies athletes, and helping our staff anyway we can. Being involved in Historic Montana Avenue Association helping to better historic Montana Avenue for years to come. We believe you should be invested in your community however you can. Be there for one another. Share a smile with a passerby. You never know how just one little smile and a warm hello can change a person's perspective. That's how we give back...everyday.

What makes your business popular?

Amazing comfort food from scratch. Great service. A personal touch.

FINALISTS

Andy Glynn - High Horse Saloon & Eatery, 3953 Montana Ave.

Oscar Dorantes - The Buffalo Block, 2401 Montana Ave.

DENTIST

Dr. Russell Homer

39 years in business

2900 Central Ave., Bldgs 1 and 2

710 Main St.

(406) 656-6100

As the best dentist in the best dental practice in our readers’ poll, Dr. Homer has a right to be proud. But, a quintessential team player, Dr. Homer gives credit to his colleagues: “We have always just tried to do the right thing and to go above and beyond to take care of people. When that is recognized it feels like you are making a difference. We are also super proud of our BDC crew. They really are some of the most amazing and talented people. It is our pleasure to know them and work with them every day.”

What makes you stand out from the competition?

At Brewer Dental Center we really just try to focus on taking good care of people. We strive to deliver a comfortable environment where comprehensive care can be offered as conveniently as possible. It really just comes down to dental care designed for each individual, or as we call it "Just For You" care.

What brings customers back to your business?

How people are treated is probably the biggest factor. They love the effort we make to get them in when they need us and back on the road as efficiently as possible. Life and the problems of life are often pretty inconvenient so we try to offer solutions to the inconvenience of dental care.

What's something your customers may not know about your business?

They might not know how heavily we are involved in the community and how much we believe in giving back. Whether it's sponsoring a little league soccer team, teaching kids about healthy smiles, or providing our annual free dental day, we believe small efforts add up to be a big deal for the individual. This tends to help create a pay it forward mentality which is great for the whole community.

What makes your business a good place to work?

The only way for us to deliver the best care is to work with the best people. We truly are blessed to rub shoulders with some amazing individuals. They believe in what we are trying to do and extend themselves to deliver on those commitments. At the end of the day we really see the people we work with as family. We take care of each other and try to lighten the load for each other wherever possible.

What do you enjoy most about having your business in this community?

This community is what has made us into who we are today. BDC has been part of the community for 39 years and counting and we understand that we are stronger together. There really is a strength in leaning on others and helping to build one another up. We've enjoyed interacting with some of the most down to earth, kind, caring people out there and look forward to continuing to build those relationships.

What can customers expect when they walk through your doors?

When someone walks in the door they can expect to get our best effort. We know that many times if you're at the dentist unplanned it might not be your best day. We want to make sure we make those appointments count and help get people back to their lives as smoothly as possible. If it’s for routine care we love to be part of someone’s journey to keep a healthy smile.

What does it mean to be voted Best of the Best?

We have been blessed to be voted the Best Dental Office and Dentist since the inception of the program. It feels good to have those daily efforts recognized and especially for our team that really is the heart and soul of our practice to know what they do is noticed by those we care for. We don't take it for granted and know that in order to stay the Best we have to keep delivering the wow and keep showing up for people.

FINALISTS

Dr. Cody Winterholler - Winterholler Dentistry, 683 Henry Chapple St.

Dr. Ryan Ross - Grand Avenue Dental, 2911 Grand Ave.

ESTHETICIAN

Kialy Iverson - Element Skin Therapy

7+ years in business

411 24th St W Ste. 113

(406) 208-7822

FINALISTS

Taya Gann - Escentia Salon, 670 King Park Dr # 3

Tiffany Rogina - Element Skin Therapy, 411 24th St W Ste. 113

FINANCIAL ADVISOR

Retirement Solutions

8 years in business

178 S. 32nd St. W., Suite 1

(406) 794-2627

Now more than ever, as the economy wobbles into an uncertain future, you can’t take your retirement plans for granted, even if that retirement is a long way off.

The better your retirement plans are, the more time and money you can spend on the things that matter most.

“You have enough things to worry about, money shouldn’t keep you up at night,” the company says. “If I can make talks about money easy and help point someone in the right direction, it allows them to spend time creating memories, the ones that you want to make a photo album of, the timeless, classic memories.”

What makes you stand out from the competition?

Well, I can tell you what my clients say is different. From start to finish the conversation is focused more on them and not on why one product is better than the other. In other words, I'm not trying to sell them on a product or company; I'm focused on their needs and goals.

What's something your customers may not know about your business?

Having conversations about finances doesn't have to be uncomfortable. My experience is that people who take the step to make financial plans feel a greater sense of relief and freedom about the future.

What makes your business a good place to work?

We have built a solid team, and when you have the right team, you can not only do more, you can enjoy the heck out of it.

What do you enjoy most about having your business in this community?

Helping my neighbors and friends be the best version of themselves helps bolster the whole community and put all of us in a better position to raise kids, start a business, or even retire.

What can customers expect when they walk through your doors?

Coffee, great artwork, a smile, and a firm handshake. I strive to have people leave my office knowing they are in great company and that I have their best interests at heart.

What does it mean to be voted Best of the Best?

I feel fortunate to have the clientele I do, so it's always an honor to know that they feel satisfied with the work I have done and the relationship we've built.

What are you most proud of?

My family, my girls and my wife are amazing. My wife is such an inspiration for me and an encourager. I wouldn’t be here without her. My girls are teaching me every day that I can do more and handle more.

What's your secret to good customer service?

I believe in the value of helping someone discover their why.

FINALISTS

Chad Lippart - Edward Jones, 420 The Parkway STE Q

Kyle Geffre - Stockman Wealth Management, 402 N Broadway

HAIR STYLIST

Samantha Law – Get FLAWLESS

2 years in business

67 King Park Dr., Suite 3

(406) 661-2348

getflawless-108022.square.site

You don’t thrive in the fashion business these days without mastering social media.

Samantha Law at Get FLAWLESS has done that. But, her greatest advertising tool still remains the greatest advertising tool of all time.

“Word of mouth,” she says.

What makes you stand out from the competition?

The passion I have for my business and the drive I have to create a name for myself, while being humble and open to learning from one another.

What brings customers back to your business?

The quality of my work. As well as the relationships I build with my clients.

What do you enjoy most about having your business in this community?

I love my community because we are a constantly expanding city and there are just so many opportunities available for small business owners like myself.

What does it mean to be voted Best of the Best?

It makes me feel excited about the opportunity my business has to grow.

What are you most proud of?

I’m proud of where I am. I have come a long way to be where I am today!

What's your secret to good customer service?

Ensuring my clients are happy with the services they have received.

How do you build trust with clients (or patients, customers)?

My trust comes from being reliable and showing up. Communicating the goals we want to achieve while giving them realistic results.

What makes your business popular?

My social media marketing, including instagram, Facebook, tik Tok and as always word of mouth

HAIR STYLIST -- FINALIST

Kaitlin Hagfeldt

10 years in business

1603 Grand Ave., Suite 115

(406) 601-9316

Let’s be frank, most people go to their hair stylist for more than having their hair styled. They want to visit with someone they consider a friend, someone who will listen and collaborate with. They want someone who keeps up with the latest styles and products. All those are reasons why readers have named Kaitlin Hagfelt best of the best.

What makes you stand out from the competition?

I spend a lot of time and energy on continued education and am always craving new, trending ways to color hair.

What brings customers back to your business?

My attention to detail and ability to make you feel heard and understood while in my chair and a skill to execute your desired look.

What can customers expect when they walk through your doors?

A luxury hair experience, cozy amenities like warm coffee and a snack, a relaxing shampoo experience, and empowerment to take care of your hair at home at the end of the service.

OTHER FINALIST

Samantha Downey - Platinum Salon, 485 S 24th St. W.

INSURANCE AGENT

Reilly Parisot

28 years in business

1405 Grand Ave.

2450 Main St.

Worden, MT

(406) 371-8115

You don’t want to go wading into choosing insurance coverage on your own. Pick a pro who isn’t trying to sell you on something is sound advice.

I bring value to interactions with my customers by educating them on their questions and concerns in the insurance industry. I am not here to sell,” says Reilly Parisot of Stockman Insurance. “I’m here to advise and be the expert for and provide outstanding customer service in the process.”

What brings customers back to your business?

Because of our personable and friendly staff. We give our customers relevant information and when we don’t know the answer, we find out the correct one in a timely manner. You will always know who you are going to get on the phone and not some stranger on a toll-free line.

What's something your customers may not know about your business?

Stockman Insurance has been in business in Montana since 1993 as a Montana owned and operated independent insurance agency. With numerous appointments with some of the top carriers in the United States, we can find you the right coverage for the right price with even better customer service than the other agencies out there. We offer products in Personal Lines, Business, Agriculture, and Life policies.

What makes your business a good place to work?

I love working for Stockman because I know how much they invest in my success through personal and professional development to further my career. I also greatly appreciate their investments in our Montana communities and their commitment to excellent service to all of our customers.

What do you enjoy most about having your business in this community?

Billings has been the most welcoming community. When I began working in Billings, I was able to join so many incredible organizations that supported me and gave me the opportunity to give back at the same time.

What can customers expect when they walk through your doors?

The same smiling faces to help you whenever you need it. We always strive to provide the utmost positive customer service experience.

What does it mean to be voted Best of the Best?

I’m very grateful to be recognized for this achievement for so many reasons. I believe that my work as an Insurance agent is not only to provide the best products and service for our customers, but to help break the stigma of this industry and show that we really do care about the individuals and businesses that entrust us with their insurance needs.

What are you most proud of?

I’m proud to have accelerated my career and professional development in such a short period of time.

FINALISTS

Sara Mclean - Conver & Winchell, 2500 Grand Ave. Unit S

Sean O'Daniel - State Farm Insurance, 1020 Shiloh Crossing Blvd STE 3

INTERIOR DECORATOR

B Staged Montana

5 years in business

6855 Trailake Drive

(406) 860-3657

Sure, homes seem quicker to sell in the Billings area than ever before. But, if you’re not staging a home for sale, you’re leaving money on the table, say experts.

“Our business is popular with our realtor clients because we support them and make them look like rock stars to their clients,” says B Staged Montana. “Their listings look far better than others that are not staged, which helps their businesses grow because we help them create better branding.

What makes you stand out from the competition?

Our experience and training make us stand out. We have a great team that’s been together a number of years, so we really have an awesome system in place.

What brings customers back to your business?

Our dependability and style keep clients coming back. Real Estate is very fast moving, and we are able to complete jobs in a timely manner. We also strive to stay current with decor trends so our staged properties look fresh and inviting.

What's something your customers may not know about your business?

Something our customers may not know is that we own our inventory and currently have enough to stage about 20 homes. We average around 15-18 homes staged at any given time, and do well over 100 a year.

What makes your business a good place to work?

We have fun with our job. It’s creative and the transformations the houses go through is amazing.

What do you enjoy most about having your business in this community?

The fact that Billings is a city with a small town feel. Our clients are loyal, and that is greatly appreciated, as we strive to support our agent clients in the best way possible.

What does it mean to be voted Best of the Best?

It’s so great, and we really appreciate all the support we receive. It is something we are very proud of.

What are you most proud of?

Our team for showing up when it’s extremely hot or very cold. We do what it takes to get the job done.

What's your secret to good customer service?

Under promise, over deliver, appreciate your customers and let them know, always talk with a smile on your face.

What are some of the things you do to give back to the community (charity work, donations, etc.)?

We donate every year to various charity events in the form of services for auctions.

How do you build trust with clients (or patients, customers)?

Trust is built over time based on dependability, and responsibility to get a job done right and on time. It’s something I strive for with every job we do.

Fun fact about your business?

A fun fact about our business is that our team are all female.

FINALISTS

Sarah Wise - Carpet One, 505 S 24th St. W.

Tiffany Blades - Davidson Home Furnishings & Design, 2228 Grand Ave.

MASSAGE THERAPIST

Jysten Thompson, LMT

2 years in business

1780 Shiloh Rd.

(406) 794-6770

FINALISTS

Ashlie Painter

Kelsey Mathon - Bella Vita Spa, 149 Shiloh Rd.

MORTGAGE LOAN OFFICER

Brian Hafner of Universal Lending Home Loans

41 years in business

2646 Grand Ave, Suite 2, Billings, MT 59102

(406) 294-2661

Whether you are a first-time home-buyer or looking to upgrade, Brian Hafner of Universal Lending Home Loans has the expertise to help anyone navigate the mortgage lending process. But he looks to do more and his aim to turn “ clients into friends” shows in his service to his customers.

What makes you stand out from the competition?

The communication and service that my team and I provide for each and every client and partner. We make sure you are kept up to date on everything that is happening with your loan. Our goal is to ease your mind and make the process of buying a home fun and enjoyable.

What brings customers back to your business?

Our goal is to turn clients into friends. Customers come back because they can trust us and like how we treated them.

What's something your customers may not know about your business?

We are based out of Colorado and are Colorado's oldest independent mortgage bank. We've been in Billings for about 16 years.

What makes your business a good place to work?

The people. We are all like family here and we all have one goal in mind. To get people into homes and to have fun doing it.

What do you enjoy most about having your business in this community?

I love Billings. I think Billings has so much opportunity to be an amazing community. I think the backbone of a great community is having residents who own homes and take pride in their town. So I love helping people make that happen.

What can customers expect when they walk through your doors?

A friendly face. I am not here to judge anyone. I am here to help them get closer to their dream of home ownership. No matter what, I want my clients to feel like they accomplished something while meeting with me. Whether it be getting approved to buy a home or coming up with a game plan on what they need to do to get closer to accomplishing that dream.

What does it mean to be voted Best of the Best?

I am honored and humbled. I love what I do and come to work every day hoping to make a difference. So to be recognized as being the Best of the Best means the world to me.

What are you most proud of?

I am most proud of the fact that I get to help people every day become homeowners. This is probably their biggest purchase in life and I get to help guide them along that path.

What's your secret to good customer service?

Being present. I always get back to my clients and referral partners. Sometimes it isn't always the news they want to hear but I make sure I communicate it right away and we can figure things out together.

What are some of the things you do to give back to the community (charity work, donations, etc.)?

I am the President of the Grizzly Scholarship Association, part of Breakfast Exchange Club, an ambassador for the Billings Chamber, member of Billings NextGEN, committee member for Billings Association of Realtors, board member for Habitat for Humanity, and founding member of Be All Giving. I built my business on giving back to the community. I want Billings and all of Montana to thrive.

How do you build trust with clients (or patients, customers)?

I build trust by being real. My team and I communicate as much as possible. If the borrower has an opportunity to put themselves in better position to buy a home, I will let them know the steps that need to be taken. If we run into issues, I will let everyone know what happened so we can work together to find a solution. If I say I will do something, I promise I will do it.

What makes your business popular?

Again it's my team. I truly feel I have the best team in the business. We care about our clients and love what we do. We also care about one another and work together towards one common goal.

FINALISTS

April Pisk - Stockman Bank, 402 N Broadway

DeDe Stoner - Guild Mortgage Company, 3127 Central Ave. #4

NAIL TECHNICIAN

Katelynn Kelly

5 years in business

2215 Broadwater Ave.

(406) 651-9000

FINALISTS

Saharae McClain - Rave Beauty Lounge, 2001 Rosebud Dr. #D

Sienna Jensen - Ivory Salon and Spa, 1407 Wyoming Ave. STE 5

OPTOMETRIST

Dr. David Bauer - Bauer and Clausen

14 years in business

100 Brookshire Blvd., building 2, suite 2

(406) 656-8886

Bauer & Clausen attributes its popularity to the variety of services they provide, all at a high level of quality. “We provide high-quality eye care to patients of all ages, from comprehensive eye exams, preparation and follow-up to a variety of eye surgeries, red eye visits and more, says the practice. “We also have a full-service eyewear gallery with frames and lenses to fit any size, contact lenses and glasses repair or adjustments as needed.”

What makes you stand out from the competition?

The team at Bauer & Clausen Optometry says excellent patient care does not happen by accident, it happens by appointment. Their commitment to high-quality care and products has earned Bauer & Clausen Optometry three Readers’ Choice wins this year for best eye clinic, best optical store, and best optometrist.

The team at Bauer & Clausen Optometry carefully listens to each client and ensures all questions are answered to help patients feel confident in their eye care health and future. With four doctors on staff, it’s easy to get in for anything from a red eye visit to a comprehensive eye exam or anything in between. Patient care, comfort and satisfaction is the top priority, and it shows.

What makes your business a good place to work?

At Bauer & Clausen Optometry, we are proud to focus on culture, growth and development. Each year we invest in team and individual training so that we can continue to offer the highest quality patient care using the latest vision technology.

FINALISTS

Dr. Kristi Shied - Barnett Opticians, 2203 Broadwater Ave

Dr. Shawn Lebsock - Mcbride Steiner and Lebsock Optometrists, 2120 Grand Ave

PERSONAL TRAINER/GYM COACH

Cindy Braley

3 years in business

777 15th St. W.

(406) 259-2626

Cindy’s own assessment of the keys to her success show how grounded and self-aware she is: “I have been training for over 14 years and been in the industry for 20-plus years. I started training as an older adult and feel my maturity is an asset in relating to all demographics of individuals. I have always been active and was raised on a ranch where all our food was grown and homemade. My lifestyle and years of experience has carried over into my training and into understanding how to help my clients.”

What brings customers back to your business?

Knowledgeable and friendly staff, trainers and instructors. We are continually adding new equipment and improving the atmosphere of our gym. We have amazing trainers and instructors plus an awesome Senior Program. We have great customer service.

What's something your customers may not know about your business?

We are locally owned and are no longer the Billings Athletic Club. We have a full shake bar, sauna, hot tub and pool. We offer Group Training and have a beautiful cycling studio with energetic instructors and state of the art bikes. We also have two racquetball courts for our members.

What makes your business a good place to work?

We have long time members, friendly and knowledgeable staff and the most up to date equipment. All of our trainers and instructors are very professional and experts in their field. We are continually looking to improve our classes and stay up to date with the changing fitness industry.

What do you enjoy most about having your business in this community?

I feel Billings is still a small cow town where you know your neighbors and people still watch out for each other. Our members are like family and we look out for each and every one of them.

What can customers expect when they walk through your doors?

Great Customer Service, friendly staff to greet you, warm and inviting lobby and the best equipment in town. We treat you like family.

What does it mean to be voted Best of the Best?

I am extremely honored and humbled as I have been in the fitness Industry for 15-plus years. I started as a gym member and immediately fell in love with Group Fitness Classes. When I moved to Billings I got certified in Body Pump and cycling and started teaching classes. I realized I loved helping people and got my Personal Training Certification. This career has never felt like a job but more about helping people be the best version of themselves. I love my job and it feels like the cherry on top for my career as a Personal Trainer.

What are you most proud of?

Being able to help people with their fitness journey whether it is losing weight, gaining muscle or just feeling better in their own skin. I have trained young girls, athletes, menopausal women, men and senior citizens. It is very satisfying learning clients struggles and being an integral part in them reaching their fitness goals. My clients trust me with all aspects of their life and I have made wonderful friends over the years with my former and current clients. I have met people that never would have walked into my life had I not been in this industry.

What's your secret to good customer service?

Being a very good listener and non-judgmental. Everyone has a back story and you never know what people are struggling with until you really listen. Being a Personal Trainer doesn't just mean kicking someone's butt during a workout but really listening to them and hearing their struggles. Being able to empathize with their hurdles and celebrating their wins.

How do you build trust with clients?

You build trust by being authentic and a good listener. You can never assume what people need or want until you truly listen with an open mind. Having empathy and compassion when working with your clients is key in building a solid long term relationship. Meeting their needs and pushing them beyond their comfort level to gain results.

Fun fact about your business?

The business has always been a Health Club starting back in the 1980s and locally owned. We have members that have been here since the club opened. We had 16 racquetball courts and are now down to two courts. We have a cycling, group training and Jiu-Jitsu studio within the facility.

FINALISTS

Kailee Hanson - Orangetheory Fitness, 824 Shiloh Crossing Blvd #3

Scott Brown - Yellowstone Fitness, 1595 Grand Ave.

PHOTOGRAPHER – CHILDREN

Arica Lipp Photography

7 years in business

1212 Grand Ave., Suite 10c

(406) 290-9443

Young professional photographers are urged to find their own style. Arica Lipp tried that for a while, but thankfully, it didn’t suit her.

“I've broken away from it. People would say to me ‘pick a style Arica, pick a brand.’ But, it never felt right to me,” she said. “My background as a portrait artist and sculptor just couldn't do it. It didn't make sense to me that the Johnson family portrait on their wall would look almost exactly like that of the Smiths. So I do it my way. I consult with my clients and create art based on their style, taste, personality, and brand. I'm sort of a curator for their home and office.”

What makes you stand out from the competition?

Arica Lipp is known best for creating fine art photography for her clients through a customized photography experience. "I am passionate about celebrating what makes a person , a family, and even a business unique.

What brings customers back to your business?

My clients keep coming back because they know that I will create something beautiful for their home and office year after year. Businesses need to keep their marketing material up to date and children and families grow and change over time. They know I sacrifice time and money to stay well trained, well equipped, and educated on the latest techniques and technology. I also offer the high end products that you simply can't find with another photographer.

What's something your customers may not know about your business?

I have said goodbye forever to mediocre products. After a lot of research, travel, and trial, I've found the very best of the best companies that I will be working with to provide my clients with the most exquisite wall art, albums, prints, and other items to cherish through the generations. Some of these you'll only see in my studio and nowhere else in Montana.

What makes your business a good place to work?

I count myself extremely fortunate in so many ways. I am my own boss and a mother to 5 children. This means that I need to be good at managing my work hours to balance my family life. I hold myself accountable to a higher standard of customer service but I also am understanding when things happen in my client's lives that require some flexibility. Anyone who will have the chance to work with me as an employee can expect to be valued, treated fairly, and learn things about my art and how to operate a business that you almost can't put a price on.

FINALISTS

Jana Graham Photography, 2301 Montana Ave.

Patricia Marie Photography, 1302 Avenue D STE 203

PHOTOGRAPHER – PORTRAIT

Arica Lipp Photography

7 years in business

1212 Grand Ave., Suite 10c

(406) 290-9443

What makes a professional photographer a good children portrait artist doesn’t necessarily make them a good adult portrait artist.

Arica Lipp has mastered both expertises. She’s been named by readers both the best in the region at portraits generally and specifically children’s portraits.

Check out her website and you’ll see why.

What do you enjoy most about having your business in this community?

For every person I have met, especially through my headshots and branding work, I have come to see that our business community is strong, supportive, and vibrant. I am a member of the chamber of commerce, biz to biz, and Business Networking International, and the networking Exchange Club. The connections I've made through these organizations are why I am where I am today without a doubt. I highly recommend joining any and all of these groups. Additionally I make it a point to attend women focused events and groups. Here I can not only find support but also lend support to others. That is what community is all about. Whatever the future holds for Billings, we can all face it better together.

What can customers expect when they walk through your doors?

I am humbled every day that I get to step through my business door and see the newly remodeled showroom. You'll wonder if you walked through a magical portal and somehow landed in an art gallery in New York City. It is stunning and inviting. I have all the space, equipment, props, and wardrobe to allow me the creative freedom to give my very best every single day. It’s a place where photography dreams come true.

What does it mean to be voted Best of the Best?

To be voted the best child and portrait photographer in Billings means everything to me. I've worked my tail off. I have no intention of stopping here. I am determined to continue to grow as a photographer as the industry is ever changing with new styles and technology. My industry is grossly misunderstood. The amount of skill, education, training, and money that is required to truly provide professional quality photography will shock you speechless. Many many quit the business before reaching this point. I'm so glad that my passion kept me going through the hard times.

What are you most proud of?

Seeing how my work has blessed the lives of others. Here are a few examples that illustrate what I mean. I get to be a witness to seeing how a headshot has made the difference when applying for a new job. I've seen an entrepreneur rise to success through effective use of their branding photos. They increased their visibility and obtained bookings. A high school senior's self esteem is bolstered by the thread of compliments when they shared their photos on social media. The confidence that beamed from the 40 women I photographed for a special project as they saw themselves in print for all to admire.There are many more examples in business and portrait photography that I've seen and I never tire of it.

What's your secret to good customer service?

I care. It really is that simple. I care enough to listen to my clients and I aim to exceed their expectations. I'm human, at times we all can fall short but never from a lack of caring and trying.

What are some of the things you do to give back to the community (charity work, donations, etc.)?

I will often engage in charity work. I have been involved in portraits for a cause. I donate to my church, Ronald McDonald house, Cole's Pantry, the downtown billings alliance, alberta bair theater, and many more as my finances allow. I'm most passionate about people, especially children, and the arts. Those are the causes I seek to help out first.

How do you build trust with clients (or patients, customers)?

I build trust first by my work ethic. I am informative, I communicate, I am open and honest about my business pricing and practices, and I treat everyone with equal attention and care. Then second my actual work builds further on that foundation of trust. The proof is in the pudding. They are the beneficiaries of the fruit of my labors, the fantastic portraits.

What makes your business popular?

I won't say I am for everyone. I will say I am for everyone who truly values the art of photography and me as an artist.

Fun fact about your business?

I have achieved my associate portrait master's award. It is very difficult to obtain and it takes years of dedication submitting work for critical scoring. I'm quite proud of it and it is hung up in my studio with my medal and certificate. I am currently working towards my masters accreditation and eventually hope to reach the level of fellow portrait master. I'm also listed amongst the top 30 best dance photography specialists in the nation. That’s a story for another time.

FINALISTS

406 Memories, 928 Broadwater Square STE 236

Alienated Productions, 2702 Montana Ave. STE 201B

PHOTOGRAPHER – WEDDING

406 Memories

4 years in business

928 Broadwater, Suite 236

(406) 696-7131

406 Memories is a husband and wife team. They specialize in weddings, and provide not only world-class photography but also DJ services for the festivities. They are also certified to fly drones for aerial perspectives. As if that weren’t enough, because one of their staff is fluent in Spanish, they can do photography and DJ-ing in both English and Spanish, and produce announcements in both languages. They are passionate about documenting all the details of their clients’ wedding days as well as Quinceaneras.

What brings customers back to your business?

We care about the details. We care about our experience and we know that weddings are one in a lifetime event. 406 Memories provides a wedding experience like no other. We deliver on our promises time and time again. We document the wedding day so you can cherish those memories for generations to come.

We care so much about the people that we get to serve and photograph that people love trusting us with their precious moments. We are your biggest cheerleaders and help when you are with us. We take pride in providing an experience that people remember, and deliver memories that you can hold close to your heart.

What's something your customers may not know about your business?

We provide Photo, Video, and DJ packages for weddings. That is right! We have a team that can take care of documenting the entire day with photo + video. Meanwhile, we have a designated team to tackle the music and DJ-ing for the ceremony and entire event. We are not a lone photographer, we an entertainment company ready to make your next event successful and unique from the rest.

We now have a studio located in 928 Broadwater suite 236! We can do a lot indoors when it gets cold, or when we want to get creative in the studio!

What makes your business a good place to work?

We are a great place to work for because you get to be creative and express yourself in the mediums that you love whether that is photography, cinematography or music! We celebrate people of all cultures.

What do you enjoy most about having your business in this community?

Billings is a very supportive community. The small business community in this town is thriving and vibrant. We love being part of groups like 1 Million Cups and The Billings Chamber of Commerce because we understand the importance of small business in our community and the impact it has on the economy and the culture within our city.

Billings has a lot of great outdoor areas and venues for weddings we love photographing. We love photographing all across the city parks and state land as well as in the awesome event centers Billings has to offer.

What can customers expect when they walk through your doors?

You can expect us to greet you with a smile and listen to how we can help. We are passionate about what we do and our work shows that. You can always expect to be safe and celebrated as the unique individual you are. You can always expect to be respected and appreciated when you are working with us.

What does it mean to be voted Best of the Best?

We are so appreciative of everyone that supports us in all ways. We are here because of all of you and the fact that people wanted to put our name out there and be behind us means a lot. This award is something that when we first started the craft we saw as being almost impossible to reach, but now it is a reality and we could not be more thankful for winning two years in a row!

What are you most proud of?

Most proud of making memories for our couples. In terms of the award we are proud of winning the award two years in a row.

What's your secret to good customer service?

Care.

What are some of the things you do to give back to the community (charity work, donations, etc.)?

We love supporting the small business community. We are the official photographers for TEDx Billings and we donate our time and efforts towards that organization in our support of technology, education, and design within our community. We sponsored the event in 2022, and continue to support the planning and organizing the main 2023 TEDx Billings event.

We love being part of the Billings Chamber of Commerce, NEXTGEN, and 1 Million Cups Billings, which all support the growth of small business in our community.

How do you build trust with clients (or patients, customers)?

We care and we deliver time after time.

What makes your business popular?

We are creative people that care deeply, but we also love having fun with people. We are unique in the fact that we excel at wedding photography & DJ services and deliver at the highest level of quality.

FINALISTS

Amber Renee Photography, 114 N Broadway

Tabby Miller Photography, https://tabbymiller.com/

REALTOR

Robin Hanel

39 years in business

1550 Poly Drive

(406) 860-6181

There are many things that make Realtors good at what they do. In Robin’s case, that includes her years of sales and lending experience, her commitment to excellence and her reputation in the community. That reputation is built on maintaining positive relationships. As Robin says, “keeping in touch with our clients over many years through marketing, networking and positive last impressions” brings customers back to her business. A large portion of her business is based on referrals from previous clients.

What's something your customers may not know about your business?

Striving to always be available to our clients when they need us as we are "on call" and are "self employed". It is important to invest in professional marketing, market updates/education, investment in tools to best serve our clients and to have a network of relationships for every situation in our tool belt as every sale has a new opportunity.

What makes you stand out from the competition?

The multiple years of real estate sales and lending experience combined with commitment, trust, reputation and community relationships to bring sales together for the benefit of all parties involved.

What brings customers back to your business?

Keeping in touch with our clients over many years through marketing, networking and positive last impressions and gratitude. A large portion of our business is referral of previous clients and relationships.

What makes your business a good place to work?

Local ownership and community involvement, central location, the respected Berkshire Hathaway brand combined with legacy of Floberg Real Estate, in-house staff for marketing, transaction processing, training and teamwork of Realtors in our office.

What do you enjoy most about having your business in this community?

Our community has given back to us over the years with relationships, referrals and many priceless opportunities. The network of providers in our community available are well trained professionals that make our job easier to serve our clients. We can't go anywhere without knowing someone and most of the time do not needs GPS, we just "know" where that street is.

What can customers expect when they walk through your doors?

Welcome and a smile. How can we assist you?

What does it mean to be voted Best of the Best?

This is sincerely a highlight of my career and a proud moment. I am very grateful for each vote. Thank you to too many. You made my day.

What are you most proud of?

The relationships and opportunities that I have been blessed to gain over my career. I am proud of my husband, family, Team Hanel and many co-workers that have been a support and been there always for me.

What's your secret to good customer service?

Every moment is an impression and an opportunity to serve your client. Communication and dedication are key.

FINALISTS

Shawna Morales - Engel & Volkers, 623 Lake Elmo Dr.

Wayne Wilcox - Century 21 Hometown Brokers, 1605 Shiloh Rd.

TATTOO ARTIST

Whitney Donahue – Forget Me Not Tattoo

8 years in business

2059 Broadwater Ave., Suite B

(406) 702-1784

FINALISTS

Cindy Hahn - Cin City, 2075 Central Ave. UNIT B

Josh Degle - Eagle Tattoo, 2323 Belknap Ave.