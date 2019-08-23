Built in 1930, it is hard to find the origins of 1123 1st Ave N. Now, The Loft Dance Club, the location seems to house at least one resident spirit – and they have proof.
Randy Napier, co-owner of The Loft, purchased the location in 2005. During the 14 month renovation process, Napier claims of immediate paranormal occurrences. Even the building contractor told Napier that something supernatural was happening at the location.
Bar stools moved, and continue to do so, on their own. Employees have heard footsteps around and on the stage area after closing time. Recently, Napier was speaking with a performer after a show when both clearly heard someone walk across the stage – and no one else was in the building.
“It freaks me out. I have cameras covering every inch of this place. The first thought I have when I hear footsteps is that someone has broken in,” said Napier. “I’ll check all of the cameras and no one is here.”
Photographic evidence caught by employees and customers show a ghostly apparition with what appears to be wings on a ramp leading away from the stage and a face in a porthole window of a door pressed against a wall where no one could fit behind.
Archives revealed a few dark incidents at the location, which was once home to the 17 Bar. Interestingly enough, the building has an apartment atop the club. One resident was talent-booking agent Jack Rogers. In 1968, Rogers plead guilty to statutory rape after he and six other men were accused of raping two female runaways, ages 14 and 15.
In 1956, a fatal gunshot would occurred in the parking lot. The victim was found in his truck. At the time, authorities speculated if it was a murder or suicide.
In 1960, Lyle Opstad was charged with first-degree, premeditated murder after bludgeoning another man with a tree branch just outside of the 17 Bar.
In 1971, while still the 17 Bar, a woman was attacked in the bathroom by Leonard Garden Franz. He was charged with third degree assault.
Strangely enough all of the males involved range in age 30-33. Coincidence or paranormal influence?