Hidden Gems: Pom Italian Eatery - An Authentic Italian Restaurant

I will admit – I am a foodie. There is something to be said about a beautiful plate of food. Meals are often the centerpieces of gatherings, or an evening alone when solitude is paired with a glass of wine and a hot dinner.

Chef Robert Carrington at Pom Italian Eatery understands the comfort and importance of nourishing food.

Carrington grew up with a Roman mother, a woman who spent time in the kitchen with her son, showing him the importance of fine cooking. Emigrating from the Netherlands, Carrington also has a rich palate for pure and flavorful meals that do not just look good but are good for you.

His ideals have been focused on sourcing local ingredients to create meals that are nourishing and it all started when he took over an elementary kitchen in Boulder, Colorado.

Although his career in the cooking industry began when he was 15, it was his experience cooking meals for children in a low-income school district that seemed to have the most impact. With limited resources and budget, Carrington wanted to show that healthy meals could be provided for the same cost as the a-typical frozen and highly processed meals most school districts offer.