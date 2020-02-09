Hidden Gems: Pom Italian Eatery - An Authentic Italian Restaurant

I will admit – I am a foodie. There is something to be said about a beautiful plate of food. Meals are often the centerpieces of gatherings, or an evening alone when solitude is paired with a glass of wine and a hot dinner.
Chef Robert Carrington at Pom Italian Eatery understands the comfort and importance of nourishing food.
Carrington grew up with a Roman mother, a woman who spent time in the kitchen with her son, showing him the importance of fine cooking. Emigrating from the Netherlands, Carrington also has a rich palate for pure and flavorful meals that do not just look good but are good for you.
His ideals have been focused on sourcing local ingredients to create meals that are nourishing and it all started when he took over an elementary kitchen in Boulder, Colorado.
Although his career in the cooking industry began when he was 15, it was his experience cooking meals for children in a low-income school district that seemed to have the most impact. With limited resources and budget, Carrington wanted to show that healthy meals could be provided for the same cost as the a-typical frozen and highly processed meals most school districts offer.
“The first day I rolled open those metal curtains, a girl burst into tears because it was hot dog day and I was serving Alfredo pasta with fresh spinach,” said Carrington. “I had one year in that kitchen. On my last day there, the same girl was in tears again, but this time it was because she didn’t want to go back to the old food.”
Soon after, Carrington decided he needed a change in scenery and started researching a new city to call home.
“I had a friend who told me about Red Lodge – and after one night visiting the town, I knew that’s where I should be,” said Carrington.
He fell in love with the town’s aliveness – children on the sidewalks, everyone saying “Hello” to one another, art at every corner, and an overwhelming sense of community.
Carrington spent time with the people of Red Lodge, finding out what they wanted and what mattered to each of them. And the general response was a desire for a good Italian restaurant.
In May of 2017, Pom Italian Eatery opened its doors, using Chef Carrington’s authentic Italian family recipes and only top-quality, fresh and locally sourced ingredients.
“I am so impressed with how easy it is for me to find local resources here in Montana. There are so many farmers that provide our kitchen with fresh ingredients,” said Carrington. “Nothing comes from a can here.”
In 2018, the restaurant moved to 224 S. Broadway Ave., with the same farm-to-table concept and handmade Italian noodles. From traditional lasagna to ricotta-stuffed shells covered in a house-made marinara sauce, the dishes at Pom Italian Eatery encapsulate the idea of comfort food.
“Rob’s food is therapeutic,” said restaurant manager Tamara Boggio. “Some days, when I am feeling a bit down-in-the-dumps, he’ll put a warm bowl of soup in front of me and I feel better – which food can do for anyone, but good food, made with care, actually makes a difference.”
The atmosphere matches the food – simple, elegant and delightful. With custom-made wood accents art on the walls, rustic tables made from reclaimed wood, and warm tones and lighting, Pom Italian Eatery captures a cozy ambiance similar to the small restaurants in Italy.
It’s not all Italian though – Chef Carrington also dishes out ethnic cooking from places like Indonesia and India, hosting an evening of cultural cuisine once a month.
And let’s not forget dessert. Gelato, sorbet and tiramisu are offered daily at Pom Italian Eatery, as well as specialized delectable creations by Chef Carrington – all made from scratch with the finest ingredients.
Food is like a beacon for family get-togethers, celebrations and evenings out – it is a calling to gather around a table, break bread and tell stories. Pom Italian Eatery offers just that – with ingredients and a menu that raises the bar in the food experience.
“There is a movement for a higher standard of food in Red Lodge – which is making our town a popular food destination,” said Chef Carrington.