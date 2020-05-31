The 52nd Annual Beartooth Run takes low-key events to high elevations

The 52nd Annual Beartooth Run embodies Red Lodge Events’ goal of providing “low-key and high-elevation” experiences for beginner to advanced athletes.
“The atmosphere of our races is very laid back and unintimidating – everyone is there for a good time, said Kristen Hollum, race director at Red Lodge Events.
Beginning at 8 a.m., July 11, the Beartooth Run is the highest 5k and 10k race in the United States, at 10,000 feet elevation.
“The race starts and finishes in the saddle between the East and West summit of the Pass. Specifically, the Gardiner Lake/Beartooth Loop parking lot,” said Hollum.
“Going into our 52 year we have a handful of runners who have participated every year. While the course has changed a few times in it’s tenure one thing has remained constant: showcasing the beauty of the Beartooth’s. You run by the iconic Bear’s Tooth, through tunnels of snow, see fields of wildflowers and alpine lakes – the views almost make you forget you’re running uphill,” said Hollum.
There is even a photographer onsite snapping photos of racers with the scenic Beartooth in the backdrop.
The race creates a new experience for racers, placing them directly into a natural setting they do not get to take in on their average running day.
“The views are breathtaking,” said Hollum. “You don’t get to experience something like this every day.”
With open blue sky, snow-caped peaks covered in low-hanging clouds, wildflowers and sunshine, the race attracts all ages and stages of race ability from all over the U.S.
“We also have the best snacks, seriously. We pride ourselves on great post-race snacks from sweet to savory you’ll be blown away,” said Hollum.
There are also prizes for the first male and female age group winners in each race and overall male/female winners. For children under the age of 12, a special participation awards is presented. There is even a “mid-pack” award given to the person in each race that is smack in the middle of finishes. Even if you don’t place, there is still a chance to win something through random drawings throughout the day.
The pass is undeniably stunning from car view. For participants, walking or running the switchbacks at what feels like the top of the world is more than a race – it’s an experience.
For more information on the Beartooth Run go to redlodgeevents.com.
