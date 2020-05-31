The 52nd Annual Beartooth Run takes low-key events to high elevations

“The views are breathtaking,” said Hollum. “You don’t get to experience something like this every day.”

With open blue sky, snow-caped peaks covered in low-hanging clouds, wildflowers and sunshine, the race attracts all ages and stages of race ability from all over the U.S.

“We also have the best snacks, seriously. We pride ourselves on great post-race snacks from sweet to savory you’ll be blown away,” said Hollum.

There are also prizes for the first male and female age group winners in each race and overall male/female winners. For children under the age of 12, a special participation awards is presented. There is even a “mid-pack” award given to the person in each race that is smack in the middle of finishes. Even if you don’t place, there is still a chance to win something through random drawings throughout the day.

The pass is undeniably stunning from car view. For participants, walking or running the switchbacks at what feels like the top of the world is more than a race – it’s an experience.

For more information on the Beartooth Run go to redlodgeevents.com.

